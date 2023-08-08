Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Baringo based journalist John Macharia and Eric Kipchumba were desk mates at Shimoni Primary School in Eldama Ravine back then.

However, things went south for Kipchumba when he was in Form 3 after developing mental problems and dropped out of school.

The 34-year-old man has been living on the streets after being abandoned by his family, prompting his former desk mate to intervene. John took to his Twitter account and announced that he has embarked on a journey to transform Kipchumba.

He started the journey of transforming Kipchumba’s life by buying him new clothes and taking him from the streets.

He hopes that the move will provide him with a second chance at life.

See photos.

