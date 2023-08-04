Friday, August 4, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has set the date for the talks with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza. The team, led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, wants peace talks between the opposition and the government to commence on Monday, August 7, at the Serena Hotel.

Musyoka, who represents Azimio party leader Raila Odinga in the negotiations, settled on the date in a letter he addressed to the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

He also urged both teams to move faster to initiate the process that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo brokered.

“We have taken this step became we believe time is of the essence.

“While a lot of hard work will be needed to resolve the issues at hand, we believe a speedy start and a time-bound program are necessary to put the nation at ease,” Kalonzo stated.

“Consequently, we believe this process should come to an end at the close of August 2023,” he added.

Azimio also maintained that their main priority for talks was the high cost of living, contrary to demands laid down by the government.

Reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), audit of the 2022 polls, interference of political parties, and outstanding constitutional matters will also be discussed, according to the team representing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Our initial discussions shall take cognisance of the already signed framework document, during the bipartisan talks.

“We commend the constructive spirit and political will displayed so far.

“All of us now face historic responsibilities, to bring about a just and lasting peace in Kenya,” Musyoka emphasised.

Ichung’wah is yet to respond to the opposition’s request which is among the latest endeavours by the opposition to engage the government in talks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST