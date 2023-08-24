Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Upcoming female rapper and ex-wife to popular rapper Kenrazy, Sosuun, has shared a video having fun with her female lover and officially introduced her to online fans.

In the video, Sosuun is seen kissing her lover as they spend time together in a nightclub.

They had gone for a night out in one of the popular entertainment joints in Nairobi.

Sosuun divorced Kenrazy in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

She claimed that her in-laws never loved her since the day they set their eyes on her.

Sosuun further said she would notice everyone’s mood change the moment she joined them during family gatherings.

She said the most exhausting relationship a woman has to deal with is with in-laws who do not appreciate their presence in the family.

She alleged that some of her in-laws were calling her chokoraa.

It now seems that she has decided to join the LGBTQ community after her marriage flopped.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.