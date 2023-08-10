Thursday, August 10, 2023 – An elderly Kikuyu man turned violent after police officers stormed his residence to arrest him.

In the dramatic video shared on social media, the suspect is seen confronting the cops while armed with a panga and threatening to slash anyone who stands in his way.

“Nitakata mtu mimi(I will slash someone),” he is heard saying in the video as the cops try to subdue him.

“Tuko na sheria. Hii ni shamba yangu,” the seemingly infuriated man further said as he engaged the officers in a violent confrontation.

The video has sparked reactions, with some of the netizens praising the cops for being professional as they handled the violent man. Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.