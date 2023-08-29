Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Niger Republic junta has cut off electricity and water supplies to the French Embassy in Niamey with no food deliveries allowed.

Turkish news platform, Anadolu, reported that the junta had also taken similar action at the French consulate in Zinder, Tera, Oualam, Ayorou, Dosso, Niamey, Filingue and everywhere else.

It was gathered that President of the National Support Committee for the CNSP Elh Issa Hassoumi Boureima, asked all partners of the French bases in Niger to suspend all fuel supplies of water, electricity and food products.

Boureima said;

“We ask Nigelec and SPEN (SEEN)) to cut off water and electricity in the French Embassy, in the French consulates of Zinder and Niamey.

“In addition, any partners who continue to help the French in the process of supplying the goods and services will be considered enemies of the sovereign people.”

This is coming after the expiration of the two-day deadline given by the military junta to the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, to leave Nigerien territory.