Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Popular songstress Esther Akoth alias Akothee was expected to headline a talent show at Ng’iya Girls but the management cancelled her after parents and a section of alumni protested.

Akothee was invited to be the key speaker in the talent show and it was expected that she could inspire upcoming singers at the school.

“However, parents and a section of the alumni protested that she doesn’t fit the bracket of a role model to young girls because of her controversial lifestyle.

The school’s management bowed to pressure and cancelled her.

A majority of netizens supported the move to cancel Akothee.

