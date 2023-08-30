Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – NFL superstar, Tom Brady ‘is reportedly not jealous’ of Supermodel Irina Shayk’s close relationship with her ex-partner Bradley Cooper.

The NFL star, 46, and the model, 37, first revealed that they were dating last month, and now, a source has revealed that Tom is fully supportive of Irina spending time with her ex because he’s a ‘family man.’

Irina and Bradley, 48, started dating in 2015, and they welcomed their daughter, named Lea, in March 2017.

They were together for four years before splitting in 2019, but the two stars have stayed very close since going their separate ways.

Most recently, Bradley and Irina were photographed on vacation in Venice, Italy, together with six-year-old Lea this week.

According to someone close to the situation, Tom, who recently split from his wife-of-over-a-decade, Gisele Bündchen, 43, ‘respects’ Irina and finds her even more ‘attractive’ because she’s able to peacefully co-parent with Bradley.

They added that he completely understands the situation because he is in the midst of co-parenting his three kids.

Tom and Gisele, who wed in 2009, share two children – Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13 – while he also has an older son, Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

‘Tom thinks it is great that Irina has a co-parenting relationship with Bradley because Tom has his own co-parenting relationships with Gisele and Bridget, so he is not jealous one bit when Irina hangs out with Bradley and their child,’ said the insider.

‘Tom actually loves seeing it because Tom is such a family man, he knows what Irina is going through and respects her even more being a mother and dealing with all of that because it isn’t easy.

‘It is actually attractive to Tom to see how strong of a woman and wonderful mom she is, he respects it.’

The source insisted that Tom and Irina are ‘doing great’ and have ‘no drama’ when it comes to each of them spending time with their exes.

‘[Co-parenting] will never be a cause of concern,’ they continued. ‘Tom is eating it all up, loves it, totally cool with it, it is as normal as possible.’