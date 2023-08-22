Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – NFL star, Robert Quinn has been arrested days after police officers were called out to the location of an alleged hit-and-run on Tuesday, August 15.

Police officers told TMZ that when they arrived, they saw an F150 truck belonging to Robert Quinn with “significant” damage.

It was alleged that it had hit four cars in the neighborhood and appeared to have ruined a gate in the community as well.

It was gathered that Quinn left the scene and could not be located during an ensuing search for him. Police officers revealed that they discovered a “partially empty bottle” of Crown Royal Apple whiskey on the passenger side floorboard of the truck when they canvassed the ride.

Quinn, a former Dallas Cowboy was arrested in South Carolina on Friday, August 18. The 33-year-old pass rusher, who played for the Eagles and Bears last season, was booked in a Dorchester County jail at around 8 AM on hit and run and assault charges.

Court records show Quinn has since been hit with seven total charges related to the incident. Quinn, a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft has long been considered one of the league’s best sack masters, piling up 102 QB takedowns in 162 career games, though he’s currently a free agent after an underwhelming season in Chicago and Philadelphia last year.