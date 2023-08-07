Monday, August 7, 2023 – Seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady is is expanding his investment frontier from American football to soccer.

The NFL legend Brady, who retired from professional American football in February after 23 seasons, has announced he will become the co-owner of English football club Birmingham City FC.

“You may be asking, “What do you know about football, Tom? Well, let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn,” Brady said in a video posted to the club’s social media.

“But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will serve as the club’s Chairman of the Advisory Board, where he will advise on “health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs” while also lending a hand with its marketing efforts.

Brady’s investment comes weeks after American hedge fund billionaire Tom Wagner was appointed Birmingham’s Chairman of the Board, the first steps in his takeover of the club.

Wagner, the co-founder of New York-based investment firm Knighthead Capital Management, praised Brady’s arrival as a “statement of intent.”

“We are setting the bar at world-class,” Wagner said in a statement.

“Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As chair of the advisory board, Tom will have a direct impact on the Club. The Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge.”