Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Fresh details that have emerged indicate that Fredrick Gitau, a young man who was set to wed on Saturday, tragically took his own life following a fallout with his bride just three days before their planned nuptials.

According to sources, police have determined that Fredrick committed suicide at night after being dropped off at his home by the best couple.

Investigations have uncovered that earlier in the day, Fredrick had purchased a pesticide and concealed it in his car.

After the best couple left, he apparently retreated to his car, where he mixed the poison with yogurt and consumed it.

He then hid the containers under his car seat.

Subsequent police inquiries have established that after ingesting the poison, he tossed his keys onto his mother’s balcony. This action was possible because his door had a knob lock that didn’t necessitate a key to lock from the inside, thus resolving the mystery of how the keys ended up on his mother’s balcony.

Before taking his own life, Fred attempted to contact his sister, but her phone was switched off.

He then messaged her on WhatsApp, expressing that if anything were to happen to him, they should seek answers from a woman named Joyce, his betrothed.

Reportedly, a reliable source disclosed that Joyce had informed him that she wasn’t prepared to marry just three days prior to the wedding.

She indicated a need for three more months to contemplate the decision, despite all the wedding arrangements already being finalized.

A member of Fred’s family shared that the leadership of the Deliverance Church failed to inform them of the impending change in plans until Friday morning when Fred was discovered dead.

While Joyce received counseling and continuous support, Fred was apparently left on his own.

This series of events pushed him to a breaking point, leading him to take his own life, possibly as a means to escape the feelings of rejection, humiliation, and societal embarrassment.

By Simon Mwangi Muthiora.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.