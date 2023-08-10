Thursday, August 10, 2023 – The media was kicked out of the negotiations between the Opposition and the Government despite both teams emphasising that the talks will be broadcasted live.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire instructed journalists to leave the Bomas of Kenya minutes before the meeting began on Wednesday.

“We ask the media and other members who are not part of the negotiating team (those who are termed as friends) to leave us so that we can give preliminary issues,” Mbarire stated.

She also barred journalists from asking questions and directed them to camp outside in readiness for a press briefing.

Mbarire represented National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah who did not show up as he was part of a delegation accompanying President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, in their Mt Kenya tour.

The opposition and the ruling coalition, Kenya Kwanza, appointed Kalonzo and Ichung’wah, respectively, to lead the bipartisan talks.

However, during a stopover in Naromoru in Nyeri County, Ichung’wah, who also serves as Kikuyu MP, asked permission from the head of state to leave the rally in time for the bipartisan talks in Nairobi.

The move by the two camps to kick out the media goes against the rallying call made by Kenya Kwanza, which demanded the talks be broadcasted live.

President William Ruto was subjected to intense pressure from his camp to refrain from holding secret talks with Azimio’s Raila Odinga and instead champion a transparent process.

“If you get two seats and a camera, then you project it live on TV, we shall be able to ensure the issues you are engaging in are those that affect Kenyans,” said Ichung’wah.

“Invite them for a roundtable discussion which must be live on TV. He must address his issues; is it lowering the cost of living or opening of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers?” the Kikuyu MP added.

