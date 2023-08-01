Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained how Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka almost joined Kenya Kwanza after the Supreme Court upheld President William Ruto’s victory.

Speaking to professionals from Kitui County at the Bomas of Kenya, Gachagua confirmed that Ruto had approached Kalonzo, urging him to join the government after being declared President-elect.

Kalonzo declined the offer, choosing to wait for the Supreme Court to rule on the petition filed by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Gachagua claimed that the Wiper leader approached the Kenya Kwanza bigwigs shortly after the apex court dismissed the case challenging Ruto’s win.

“After they were defeated in the Supreme Court, he came back and we told him that he was late.

“That is when he decided to go for the speaker’s position in Parliament,” he stated.

Despite the Kalonzo deal not sailing through, Gachagua maintained that Ruto was keen on working with Ukambani leaders hence the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries; Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), National Security Advisor Monica Juma, and Penina Malonza (Tourism).

Gachagua also revealed how Ruto saved Malonza’s job after Kenya Kwanza MPs rejected her nomination.

“The President and I made a decision to start with this lady and we told our MPs to support her and we even organized a church service there to lobby for support.

“We overturned those things and today she is the CS.

“In terms of commitment passion, zeal, focus, and hard work, this lady has no equal in the cabinet,” the DP stated.

The DP’s remarks were in reference to Ruto’s statements in April when the Head of State claimed that Kalonzo was offered a position in government but declined.

