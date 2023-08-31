Thursday, August 31, 2023 – City girls have reportedly come up with a new way of extorting men in collaboration with rogue cops.

They reportedly camp at Quiver Lounge and order expensive liquor, waiting to prey on unsuspecting men.

If you spot one of the ladies in the group and invite her for a drink, she ensures that she accompanies you to your house for sex while drunk.

In the morning, she calls rogue cops who are on her payroll, claiming that you had sex with her without her consent.

Medical tests are conducted and it is proven that you indeed had sex with her while she was drunk.

Having sex with a lady without her consent is a serious criminal offence and to avoid being detained, you have to part with almost Ksh 500,000.

Read this and be careful

The Kenyan DAILY POST.