Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – NBA star, Tristan Thompson’s first baby mama, Jordan Craig has filed a document in court to reinforce her rights to $40,000-a-month child support payment for their six-year-old son.

Craig filed an ‘abstract of judgment’ in Los Angeles on August 9, a document used to create a public record in the event that the debt, in this case, the child support payment is not honored.

There was no indication that she has not been receiving her monthly stipend from the NBA star. The original agreement dates back to 2019, when the 32-year-old athlete was playing on the Cleveland Cavaliers where he was earning an annual salary of $17.7million.

Since then, however, the basketball star has seen his family expand – having three more children by two different women – and his annual salary drop to $9.2million.

Craig began dating Thompson in 2014 but their two-year relationship turned sour and ended when he became involved with Khloe Kardashian.

The young mom was pregnant with Prince when Thompson began dating Khloe in 2016.

Thompson now shares two children with Kardashian: five-year-old daughter True, and one-year-old son Tatum, who was conceived through IVF in November 2021, just weeks before the birth of his third child, whom he shares with fitness model Maralee Nichols.