Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has confessed that her baby daddy Samuel Muchoki is giving her good sex.

She made the confessions when interacting with her best friend Bhahkita Bhax on Tiktok Live.

Bhahkita wanted to know whether Karen had applied makeup because of her glowing skin but she said she had no makeup.

The mother of three attributed her glowing skin to Samidoh’s good d!ck.

She also said that she swallows his ‘proteins’ and this is why her skin is glowing.

“I have no makeup.

“Kababa(referring to Samidoh) is overworking.

“I also swallow the ‘protein’,” she said.

