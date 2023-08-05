Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Rogue pastor Paul Mackenzie has accused police officers of infringing on his rights and requested the court to intervene.

Speaking at Shanzu law courts where he appeared for a hearing, Mackenzie alleged that police officers cannot allow him to even bask in the sun.

He is reportedly locked up in his cell day and night.

He also alleged that he sleeps on the cold floor, putting his health at risk.

“Nateswa sana, ata jua sioti. Nafungiwa 24/7,” Mackenzie told the court.

Mackenzie further alleged that he has been denied food for two days.

The controversial preacher has been in custody since April.

Watch a video of him pleading with the judge to intervene as he accuses police of mistreating him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.