Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Italian champions, Napoli have reportedly offered Victor Osimhen €10m salary to sign a new contract extension.

This comes after Napoli’s head coach, Rudi Garcia, confirmed that the striker would extend his stay in Naples, ending the speculation surrounding the striker’s future.“I want Osimhen to be happy.

The club and the player have executed commendable efforts.

“He’s an essential driving force for us; we rely on his goal-scoring capabilities,” Garcia said.

“Once the agreement is official, he’ll be able to focus solely on his on-field contributions, a prospect that I find preferable.”

Details published by Italian publication, Football-Italia, on Saturday, revealed that the Super Eagles striker has been offered a new three-year contract extension that includes a release clause at €150m and a salary at €10m (N8.4bn) per season.

This new deal is expected to run to June 2027 and will see his wages sky-rocket to €10m per season from his current €5.5m including bonuses and a portion of his image rights.

Football-Italia added that the release clause is set to be at two different levels, one for clubs outside of Italy and one specifically for the Saudi Pro League, reaching €150m.

Osimhen finished as the league’s top scorer with an impressive 26 goals in just 32 appearances last season. He also won the prestigious Golden Boot award, making him the first African player to claim this accolade in the league’s history.