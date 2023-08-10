Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former bodyguard Billy Arocho has opened up about his fitness journey.

Speaking in an interview, the heavily built Arocho said he decided to concentrate on fitness after he retired from being an active private bouncer.

His journey of losing weight has been long and tedious but it is worth it.

Before he decided to lose weight, his wife used to complain that he was extremely heavy.

“I come from a family where we have large bone structures so as much as I train – and I don’t do it to reduce my body mass – I just do it to be fit because my security job entails a lot of fitness.

You need to be very alert in doing it. I do about 12 kilometers every week running and walking.

“I feel I have become lighter. My wife tells me this every day.

“I’ve lost about 12 kilograms. She used to tell me I was extremely heavy,” he said.

Arocho further said that keeping fit has even improved his bedroom game.

His wife has been praising his bedroom skills after he started keeping fit.

He encouraged men to either walk or run.

“It has even helped me in my conjugal duties. I urge men to be very active. To either walk or run.

“It brings a lot of happiness, especially in the bedroom.

“My wife bitterly complains and sometimes tells me ‘no, you should not go on with your training.

“You’ve grown strong, you act 18. Stop it. It’s too much.’

“It gives you a lot of energy but sometimes she complains.

“There was a day she told me ‘Ei, daddy no. You’ll kill me. Wacha kidogo’.

“It is a good thing. Just walk for 2 kilometers a day and things will be well in the house- both in the sitting room and in the bedroom,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.