Monday, August 7, 2023 – Singer Bahati’s producer, Mesesi, is proudly married to a 46-year-old woman identified as Judy Lesta, a mother of three.

The 31-year-old music producer has taken to social media to gush over his pretty wife.

He promised to officiate their marriage in a grand wedding that will shock Kenyans.

“When God blesses you with Money 🤑 and your wife @judy_lesta has more Money and blessings.. possibilities are not to do a wedding in Kenya..ile harusi nitafanyia huyu msichana..Wacha tuu!!!!#lovewins MY WIFE MY EVERYTHING,’’ he wrote.

Speaking in a past interview, Mesesi said that he wasn’t bothered by trolls criticizing their 15 years age gap.

According to him, what matters is happiness.

See more of their photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.