Friday, August 11, 2023 – A teenage secondary school girl has sent shocks on social media after revealing her steamy affair with her teacher.
Recounting her experience with the unnamed teacher, the student said she assumed the role of a teacher in bed, as the man is deficient in all aspects.
The video was captured by a group of men who were excited about the wild adventure she was sharing.
Watch
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>