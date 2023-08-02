Wednesday, August 3, 2023 – A Kakamega man who has been missing for 17 years returned home unannounced, leaving his family and villagers in shock.

42-year-old Boniface Moi Munyeshi left home in 2006 and informed his family that he was travelling to Nairobi.

He cut communication with his family for years, only to show up unannounced recently.

A family member said that they thought he had died during the 2007/2008 post-election skirmishes.

His family broke into song and dance as they welcomed him.

“He left home for Nairobi back in 2006.

“He left his family behind never to be seen again,” a resident said.

A cleansing ceremony was conducted as he reunited with his family.

His wife Agripina Mulupi was forced to get married to another man since she was not able to raise her kids single-handedly.

“I settled down with someone else as I was not able to raise these children on my own,” she said.

She sent her current lover away following her husband’s return and said that she will make plans to co-parent with him.

“I had to send my current lover away as the man of the house had made a return.

“We will make plans on how to co-parent,’’ she said.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.