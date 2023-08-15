Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has ignited a new debate after he dropped a bombshell on who cost Raila Odinga the presidency during the 2022 contest.

Taking to his Twitter, Ngunyi revealed Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah is the reason Raila lost the presidency to William Ruto.

He noted that the outcome of the 2022 presidential elections might have been different if George Wajackoyah had not contested.

To be specific, Ngunyi says Wajackoyah benefited by garnering votes that would have otherwise gone to Raila Odinga, who contested for the presidency on the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya coalition.

“If I was allowed to use you, a run-off was inevitable. And Babaman (read Raila) would be President today,” said Ngunyi.

Earlier on, Ngunyi had also claimed that Wajackoyah’s presidential campaign benefitted from State funding.

Ngunyi claimed the State funded Wajackoyah’s manifesto launch in Nairobi and ensured it coincided with the exact date and time then Deputy President William Ruto was launching his manifesto.

Wajackoyah finished third in the presidential race, behind the eventual winner William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

He has since teamed up with Mr. Odinga and has been among the politicians putting pressure on the government to audit the electoral results and address the high cost of living.

