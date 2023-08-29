Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – British musician, Elton John was hospitalised on Sunday night, August 27, after suffering a fall at his villa in Nice.

The music legend, 76, was taken to the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco where he was checked over.

A representative for Elton confirmed to MailOnline that he was discharged on Monday morning and is now back at home in ‘good health.’

In a statement, they said: ‘We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

‘Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health.’ A source in Nice said: ‘He had a small domestic accident at his villa in Mont-Boron.

‘He was hospitalised in the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital, but was only slightly injured.

‘He had a brain scan and a lumbar scan, which revealed no fractures.’

Elton has been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons after wrapping up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.