Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, on Wednesday jokingly revealed what former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta are feeling for being in the opposition.

Mudavadi, who spoke at State House during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance parliamentary group meeting chaired by President William Ruto, claimed that the opposition side is a very tough camp and he will wish nobody to find himself there.

He said currently Uhuru and Raila are restless, desperate and feel like they were cursed by God.

Mudavadi also admitted that one time he supported Raila and ended up in opposition which was a very hectic moment in his life.

“I can tell you from a politician’s viewpoint, five years is a very short time depending on the divide you are in.

“When you are in opposition it can look like a very long time, they become restless and desperate.

“It is just one year and those people are feeling that it is like forever because I have been on that side.

“But like those of us in government, five years is very short because you have targets and goals to achieve.

“In politics the difficult time is when you are on defense,” Mudavadi said.

