Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has implored Nyeri residents to punish Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen if he doesn’t tarmac their roads.

Speaking in Nyeri County yesterday, where he was launching the tarmacking of the 45-Kilometre Ichamara-Rutune Road in Mukuruwe-ini, Ruto jested that the residents should punish the CS by taking back his wife and children should he fail to fulfill the task within six months.

“Nimeskia mko na maneno na huyu Murkomen. Nimeambia Murkomen asipotengeza hii barabara muchukue mke wenu pamoja na watoto.

“Mtu akiwaletea hasara mnamweka hasara pia yeye.

“Tumekubaliana hii sehemu ya barabara ikamilishwe in six months.

“Iwe imeweekwa lami,” he stated.

While assuring residents of a new road, Ruto also claimed that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga was behind the stalling of developmental projects in the area.

He specifically pointed out that Raila’s involvement in the previous regime ruined plans the government had put in place to oversee the construction of roads in Nyeri.

While faulting the former prime minister, Ruto affirmed that all stalled developmental projects will be continued under his authority.

He also affirmed that he is determined to retire Raila from active politics and send him back home.

“Mnajua hizi barabara tulikua tumezianzisha alafu yule mtu wa kitendawili akakuja kukoroga hii serikali yetu mpaka ikaharibika.

“Sasa yule mtu wa kitendawili tumemfukuza, imebaki tumfikishe Bondo.

“Sasa vile ametuondokea kazi sasa itaendelea,” Ruto added.

