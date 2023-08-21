Monday, August 21, 2023 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge alias Kigutha is set to pay dowry for his second wife, Stacey, next Saturday.

Muigai confirmed that the dowry ceremony will take place while responding to a fan on his Facebook page.

“Muigai, I heard rumours that you are set to wed on 26th.

“Confirm whether this is true?” the fan wrote in Kikuyu.

Muigai responded and said that it is not a white wedding but a dowry ceremony.

“It is not a white wedding but a dowry ceremony” he responded.

This new development comes barely two months after Muigai’s first wife, Njeri, hinted that their polygamous marriage was on the rocks.

She was conspicuously missing when her husband celebrated his birthday in May this year, raising eyebrows.

She confirmed that she was not invited to the surprise birthday party organized by her co-wife.

Njeri opened up about her polygamous marriage while interacting with fans during a Facebook live session.

The mother of two disclosed that she nearly fell into depression when her husband told her that he wanted to marry a second wife.

She would drink excessively to drown her sorrows and cry day and night.

“During that period, I just couldn’t laugh, and it felt like [debilitating] depression. Thankfully, I have overcome that,” she shared.

Njeri admitted that accepting the polygamous arrangement had been a struggle, but she eventually agreed to it for her own peace of mind.

“What you cannot control, you learn to live with it.

“There is harmony right now [between me and the co-wife].

“If you want to stay there.

“Look for your space and don’t leave.

“Peace is very important,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.