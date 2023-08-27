Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Fulton County officials have released the first two booking photos of defendants indicted in Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia.

Trump is expected to surrender at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

The former president was not photographed during his previous three indictments, but that is expected to change this week. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has said there would be no special treatment for the former president.

“It doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mug shot ready for you,” Labat told reporters earlier this month.

Nineteen people, including Trump, have been indicted in the Georgia case and have been given until Friday to surrender.

The indictment, based on an investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, accuses Trump and the co-defendants of breaking state laws by engaging in a widespread scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential vote in Georgia and elsewhere.

Trump was indicted three times previously, but this is the first time he has been asked to show up at a jail to answer the charges. If his mug shot is taken when he surrenders, like the other defendants in the case, it will be a historic first for a former or sitting United States president.

Trump is charged with 13 felony counts: violating the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents, and two counts of false statements and writings.

Rudolph William Louis Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who served on Donald Trump’s legal team, was a prominent figure in the alleged plot to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Giuliani now faces 13 felony counts in the Georgia probe — the same as the former president himself — though his bond was set lower than Trump’s at $150,000. He was booked at the county jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Giuliani is charged with violating the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, three counts of false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

John Charles Eastman

John Eastman, a lawyer, legal commentator, and former academic who provided advice to President Donald Trump — was the second of 19 defendants to turn himself into Fulton County authorities. His attorney in the Georgia case told ABC News that Eastman plans to go to trial, saying that “there will be no plea deal.” His bond was set at $100,000, and he was released shortly after surrendering on Aug. 22.

Eastman is charged with nine felony counts: violating the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, and filing false documents.

Mark Meadows, who served as the White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump, faces two felony charges in the Georgia election interference probe: violating of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Following the Aug. 14 indictment, Meadows asked a federal court to throw out his charges, arguing in a court filing that his conduct after the 2020 presidential election fell “squarely within the scope of [his] duties as Chief of Staff and the federal policy underlying that role.”

Kenneth John Chesebr

Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who allegedly crafted the “fake electors scheme” to try and change the Electoral College tally in the 2020 presidential election, faces seven felony counts for the role he played in attempting to stop Joe Biden from becoming president. He surrendered to authorities on Aug. 23.

Chesebro is charged with violating the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Jeffrey Clark was an assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s environmental division under President Donald Trump. The president reportedly considered installing Clark as the acting attorney general at the end of his White House tenure because of the attorney’s willingness to promote false claims of election fraud, but when Justice Department officials caught wind of the last-ditch effort and threatened to resign en masse, Trump was forced to back down. Clark resigned days before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Clark is charged with two felony counts: violating the Georgia RICO Act and a criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. On Monday, he requested that his case be transferred to a federal court on the basis that he was a federal employee at the time of the alleged offenses.

Jenna Lynn Ellis

Jenna Ellis, a former member of Donald Trump’s legal team, is accused of lying to politicians and elections officials in Georgia and helping line up a false slate of electors in an attempt to change the outcome of the state’s election. Ellis faces two felony charges: violating the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. She agreed to a $100,000 bond.

Ray Stallings Smith III

Ray Smith, an Atlanta-based attorney who served as Donald Trump’s local counsel, is accused of falsely testifying about election fraud before state lawmakers, and advising the falsely appointed GOP electors who cast votes for Trump in the state Capitol while the real electors were upstairs casting votes for Joe Biden, the rightful winner of Georgia’s election.

Smith is charged with 12 felony counts: violating the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, two counts of false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents. His bond was set at $50,000.

Robert Cheeley, a partner at the Georgia-based Cheeley Law Group, once showed a video that he falsely claimed showed “evidence” of vote-rigging during a Georgia Senate hearing in December 2020. The video actually showed election workers counting ballots only once, and any evidence of fraud has been debunked by authorities.

Cheeley faces 10 felony counts: violating the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, false statements and writings, and perjury. Cheeley was granted a $50,000 bond.

Mike Roman is a former Donald Trump campaign official who was involved in the so-called “fake electors” scheme, by which allies of the former president would falsely certify that Trump had won when he had not.

Roman faces seven felony charges: violating the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents. His bond was set at $50,000.

David James Shafer

The former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party and a former Georgia state senator, David Shafer played a key role in the fake electors scheme, allegedly convening 16 fake electors in the Georgia State Capitol in December 2020, where they signed a certificate falsely proclaiming that Trump won the state, even though Joe Biden won the popular vote in Georgia. Shafer also served as a fake elector, signing the certificate himself.

Shafer faces eight felony charges: violating the Georgia RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, two counts of forgery in the first degree, three counts of false statements and writings, criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. He was granted a $75,000 bond. Shawn Still is a current Georgia state Senator who has represented part of the Atlanta suburbs since January 2023. Prosecutors say he acted as one of 16 fake electors who signed a certificate falsely proclaiming that Trump had won Georgia, when he had not.

Still faces seven felony charges: violating the Georgia RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, two counts of forgery in the first degree, two counts of false statements and writings, and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. His bond was set at $10,000.

Stephen Cliffgard Lee

Stephen Lee is a Chicago-based pastor whom prosecutors say tried to pressure a Georgia elections worker named Ruby Freeman to falsely admit that the election was fraudulent. After Lee came to her Georgia home and knocked on her door, Freeman called 911, with body camera footage showing Lee saying he was attempting to “get some truth on what’s going on,” while sitting in his car outside the woman’s home. He allegedly recruited Harrison Floyd to help him get through to Freeman.

Lee faces five felony charges: violating the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses. He was granted a $75,000 bond.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd

Harrison Floyd, who was a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, was allegedly involved in the pressure campaign on Georgia elections worker Ruby Freeman. Floyd was allegedly recruited by Stephen Lee to help influence Freeman before then recruiting publicist Trevian Kutti to join the plot. Floyd is charged with three felony counts: violating the Georgia RICO Act, influencing witnesses, and conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

Trevian C. Kutti

Celebrity publicist Trevian Kutti, who once represented Kanye West and R. Kelly, is accused in the indictment of attempting to influence the testimony of Georgia elections worker Ruby Freeman. Kutti allegedly suggested that Freeman was in danger and offered to help, later advising Freeman to falsely confess to fabricated allegations of election fraud.

Trevian C. Kutti

Kutti is charged with three felony counts: violating the Georgia RICO Act, influencing witnesses, and conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

Sidney Katherine Powell

Attorney Sidney Powell was a vocal Donald Trump ally in the weeks after the 2020 election, often appearing alongside Giuliani to espouse bizarre conspiracy theories, including that voting systems in the U.S. actually had ties to the late Venezuelan autocrat Hugo Chavez and were in fact secretly capable of switching, creating and destroying massive amounts of votes.

According to the indictment, Powell was in direct contact with the Trump supporters who illegally breached election equipment in Coffee County, Georgia. Prosecutors argue that Powell tried to access voting data in the county to support the conspiracy theory that Trump had won the election, at one point even having a computer forensics team copy data and software from elections equipment there on Jan. 7, 2021 — one day after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Powell faces seven felony charges: violating the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Cathy Latham is the former chair of the Coffee County Republican Party and was one of the 16 Republicans who served as “fake electors” in Georgia and signed paperwork falsely claiming that Trump had won the state.

Prosecutors also argue that she allowed Donald Trump supporters access into restricted areas of the Coffee County election office so that they could breach voter data.

Latham faces 11 felony charges: violating the Georgia RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree, false statements and writings, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state. She was granted a $75,000 bond.

Scott Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman, was the first of the 19 defendants to be processed at the Fulton County jail when he surrendered to authorities on Aug. 22. He was allegedly involved in the Coffee County, Georgia, voting system breach following the 2020 election.

Hall is charged with seven felony counts: violating the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state. Hall’s bond was set at $10,000.

Misty Hampton, also known as Emily Misty Hayes, was an election supervisor in Coffee County, Georgia, who was allegedly present in the county election office at the time of the Jan. 7, 2021, breach. She was later seemingly caught on surveillance video allowing two men into the office who had been challenging the results of the 2020 election.

Hampton faces seven felony charges: violating the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state. Her bond was set at $10,000.