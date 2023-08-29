Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – President William Ruto will have a rough day in Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Vihiga County.

This is after residents slammed him ahead of his tour in the county to launch several projects.

Speaking during an interview, the residents were angered by Ruto’s visit to launch and commission a project already commissioned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“You are coming to re-launch roads that you launched when you were the deputy president,” one local stated.

Ruto is expected in the county to launch a CT Scan Centre at Vihiga County Referral Hospital, and commission affordable housing near the Vihiga Law Courts.

They argued that the roads he will launch including one from Soma to Shamakhokho were launched by Uhuru.

“There are no development projects the president will bring to the county.

“We have seen his program and the majority of the projects are under the county government,” one resident noted.

“Vihiga residents also complained about the affordable housing program explaining there was no public participation in the project.

“How can you introduce projects without tenders and not inform us how much it will cost or who the contractor is?” another questioned.

According to the residents, Ruto was only in the area to campaign for 2027 and insult those “wearing sufurias” on their heads.

They added that Ruto and his entourage would prioritize politics and castigate Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and the Opposition.

The residents have advised the president to get his priorities in order and provide essential services in the county including ambulances, hiring doctors, and enough medical supplies.

“When the president comes, I want him to be clear on how he will help the youth.

“It is time for him to fulfill his promises,” another resident stated.

Residents also complained that Ruto’s Hustler Fund had failed to help them as promised due to the low loan limit and various restrictions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.