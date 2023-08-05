Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has issued a 10-day demand to government ministries, State Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to submit their annual asset reports to the National Treasury.

In a statement to the respective bosses, Mudavadi explained that the 19th performance reporting cycle has come to an end and there will be no extension for MDAs yet to submit their reports.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Principal Secretary State Department for Performance Management and Delivery Services, Ann Wang’ombe, Mudavadi warned that late submissions will not be tolerated.

“As accounting officers, you will have tracking dashboards. To protect you against unnecessary apprehension, adequate resources for implementation have been allocated for these overdue fiscal reforms.

“We are ready for the reform agenda, so should you be,” Mudavadi stated.

He explained that National Treasury is operationalizing the assets module in Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

Mudavadi emphasized the significance of avoiding past mistakes and urged government officials not to repeat them.

He highlighted the crucial role of reports in establishing a real-time automated platform to capture government assets data and facilitate efficient reporting for the Treasury.

The existing manual inventory management system was criticized by Mudavadi for its inefficiencies, which hinder visibility and control of inventory levels.

Moreover, it is time-consuming, susceptible to human errors, and does not allow for the optimal utilization of human resources.

He stated that the fiscal reforms will be pursued in line with President Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BeTA).

Mudavadi’s ultimatum comes barely four days after President William Ruto chided his Cabinet Secretaries for not being punctual with their activities, and being clueless about their ministries.

On Tuesday, Ruto locked out some Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and parastatal heads for arriving late to the performance contracts signing event at State House, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.