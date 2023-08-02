Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region has revealed the names of two moles of President William Ruto who were planted to spy on Azimio One Kenya Alliance before last year’s presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday, Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe said Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni were Ruto’s spies in Azimio and urged them to resign since their cover had been blown.

Kagombe claimed that Kioni and Karua were strategically placed as moles within Azimio in preparation for the 2022 general elections.

The first-term lawmaker urged the two to resign from Azimio and align themselves with the government side to which they naturally belong.

“Martha Karua, Kioni, and other moles we had planted in Azimio should now resign, they are no longer important because their cover has been blown.

“We planted moles and now they should come back to where they belong,” Kagombe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST