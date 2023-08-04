Friday, August 4, 2023 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders has sent a message to President William Ruto ahead of his planned talks with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

A week ago, Ruto met Raila Odinga in Mombasa where they agreed to each form a five-member committee that will engage on issues raised by the opposition and resolve them once and all.

Already, Ruto has named his team led by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, Bungoma Woman Representative, Catherine Wambilianga, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, and United Democratic Alliance(UDA) Vice Chairman, Hassan Omar.

Raila has named former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi Nyamira County Senator, Okong’o Omogeni, DAP –KENYA party leader, Eugene Wamalwa and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

The talks are scheduled to start next week and will be chaired by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking on Friday Mt Kenya leaders said they support the talks but warned Ruto against entering into a handshake with Raila Odinga.

The residents urged Ruto to talk with Raila Odinga about development but not about handshake.

“Sisi hatutaki maneno ya handshake. Tunataka maendeleo,” the residents told the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST