Friday, August 25, 2023 – Former KTN host, Tim Njiru, has revealed that most news anchors and TV presenters live a fake lifestyle.

Taking to his Twitter account, Njiru claimed that most of the popular news anchors and TV presenters that you see on TV live on borrowed clothes.

Some even borrow expensive cars and jewellery to portray a certain lifestyle and in the process, they sink into debt as they try to fund a lifestyle that they cannot afford.

He posted a magazine photo taken when he was a TV host at KTN and said that he had borrowed the white suit that he was rocking in the photo.

He advised TV anchors and presenters to stop living a lie.

“That white suit in this picture was borrowed. Most news anchors and TV presenters live on borrowed clothes.

“Some manage to pay it off and own the clothes, many don’t.

“Not just clothes, add cars, jewellery, and even the lifestyle.

“The life of debt can engulf your spirit, your soul dies and one cannot meet simple things like relationships or family in an authentic way.

“Get out of debt, break those chains,’’ he wrote.

