Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, has said some men are raising children that don’t belong to them because their wives had “goodbye sex” with their ex-lovers before or during the wedding week.

“Most married women get pregnant through “goodbye sėx” from their ex-lovers before or during the week of their weddings,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 16. Don’t say Comrade Israel Joe doesn’t know what he is talking about.

A lot of you guys would see this post and behave as if you haven’t made love (goodbye sęx) with your girlfriends weeks before or week of their wedding to their husbands. Most times, the “goodbye sęx” is even introduced by the lady, to keep memories and its sometimes a marathon and rough sẹx since they wouldn’t get to meet again.

In other occasions, some ladies do “goodbye sęx” in order to keep mutual understanding with their ex-lovers, incase they run into financial difficulties in marriage and their husband is unable to provide, they can call their ex for money, which he would gladly obliged, based on the understanding of the “goodbye sêx” they shared I know they would all behave as if they are innocent but many of the men and ladies of this generation did it.

It’s now unfortunate that this negative act, has led to many men, fathering children that doesn’t belong to them.