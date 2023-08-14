Monday, August 14, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has said his ministry will propose the introduction of new taxes on imported clothes popularly known as Mitumba, to help grow the local textile industry.

Kuria said the country has a rich textile sector that should be expanded to benefit Kenyans.

“In the next Finance Bill or even earlier, I will propose a new 25 percent levy in imported clothes because the time has come for us to grow our textile sector for the benefit of Kenyans,” Kuria said.

He said imported clothes should be a luxury and not the main source of clothes for Kenyans.

Kuria spoke when he addressed textile sector stakeholders at a forum in Eldoret, on Monday.

The CS said he was aware that Mitumba traders would oppose such levies on imported clothes but noted that it was because they had not been given alternative sources of cheaper clothes.

“I agree with Mitumba traders because we have not given them an alternative. There are no cheaper locally produced clothes for them to sell,” he said.

Kuria, however, said he would push on with the introduction of the new levies on imported clothes because of the long-run positive impact on the textile sector.

“We have done the same on some of the construction materials which can be produced locally and although there was an outcry, we can not backtrack because our focus is local manufacturers,” Kuria said.

He said Kenyans should not be forced to depend on imported apparel yet the country has a huge potential in the textile sector.

The CS urged players in the textile industry to play their role in helping to turn around the textile industry including the fortunes of local farmers.

“Our farmers are very enthusiastic and ready to play their role in cotton production.

“We just need to give them all they require and they will produce enough,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST