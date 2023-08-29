Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, on Tuesday rode on a boda boda to avoid being late for a cabinet meeting at Kakamega State Lodge.

In a video, Kuria was heard engaging a boda boda rider who asked him where his vehicle was.

Kuria then responds that his driver got late and that President William Ruto has been very strict on time.

“Dereva amechelewa na tuanenda mkutano hapo baraza la Mawaziri na Rais amekuwa mkali bwana.

“Hio mboka itapotea, wacha story nipeleke,” Kuria said.

Upon arrival, Kuria tweeted saying that he was not late for the meeting.

This comes a few days after Kuria and his Interior counterpart, Kithure Kindiki, were locked out of a State House meeting for arriving late.

The two did not sign their performance contracts over lateness.

Also barred from the event presided over by President William Ruto were a few PSs and heads of parastatals who also arrived late for the event.

Ruto will on Tuesday chair a Cabinet meeting at the Kakamega State Lodge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST