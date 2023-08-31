Thursday, August 31, 2023 – More than 70 people have been killed after a fire ripped through a multi-storey building housing homeless people in South Africa on Thursday morning, August 31.

Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said today another 52 people were injured in the blaze in Johannesburg, the country’s biggest city.

He said the death toll, which currently stands at 73, might still increase. There might have been as many as 200 people living in the building, witnesses said.

A search and recovery operation was underway and firefighters were moving through the building, Mulaudzi said. The team had pulled 73 bodies out so far, he said, adding that more people might be trapped inside.

At least seven children were among the dead, Mulaudzi said.

‘We have now 73 fatalities and 52 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care,’ Mulaudzi said.

He added at least seven children were among those killed by the flames, in what is on track to become one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years.

The youngest victim was less than two years old, he said. Some were left burned beyond recognition.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building downtown.

‘We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries,’ Mulaudzi said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight.

The building, which has been evacuated, is located in South Africa’s economic hub.