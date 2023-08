Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – An “unbothered” monkey has created a buzz online following a video shared online.

The monkey was spotted having a drink while hanging on the neck of its owner who was taking a stroll.

This reportedly happened in Ghana.

Watch below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>