Friday, August 25, 2023 – Newly released body camera video captured the dramatic rescue of a woman who was left chained to the floor of a Kentucky home for two days.

The incident happened last week Wednesday, August 16. Louisville Metro police officers climbed through the second-floor window of a decrepit home after neighbors reported hearing the distressed woman screaming for help.

The officers tried to break into the building by kicking down doors and windows only to find the home completely barricaded, the LMPD said Tuesday, August 22.The woman, fortunately, broke through the window to the second-floor room where she was being held captive.

“I got a ladder!” a neighbour shouted from the crowd that had gathered on the street.

The footage shows one of the officers ascending the ladder into the dilapidated home where the woman, visibly traumatized and crying, was chained.

After climbing over the broken glass and into the filthy bedroom, the police grabs the dirty chain from the woman’s neck and attempts to calm her down.

“The woman had a chain around her neck, which was secured by a MasterLock, and that chain was bolted to the floor with screws,” the police said.

In the video, the crying woman can be heard apologizing to the police officer and telling him that her captor kept the key to the lock on his keychain.

After finding a hatchet in the mess of the home, the two officers broke the chain free from the floor and took her outside, where she was treated by emergency services.

In the moments after her rescue, the traumatized woman continued to shake and cry as firefighters used bolt cutters to safely remove the locked chain from her neck.

Moises May, 36, the suspect, was arrested two days after the woman’s rescue, according to the LMPD.

May allegedly trapped the woman, his lover, who he shares a child with, inside the house the day after they had an argument that turned physical when he held her down in the bathroom and chopped off the majority of her hair with a machete, according to an arrest report obtained by Wave.

The woman had left that night and only returned the following day to collect her belongings when he locked her inside a deadbolted room.

“You’re gonna get it tonight. I told you the next time you leave and don’t come home, I’d kill you,” May is accused of telling her after forcing her to take off some of her clothes and slapping her.

May allegedly went out of the home after chaining her to the ground and stealing her cell phone so she wouldn’t call for help.

He has since been charged with one count of kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening and harassment.

Watch the video below

Neighbors and police had to rescue a white woman who was kidnapped and held hostage. She was chained by her neck and bolted to the floor by Moises May. Her hispanic ex-boyfriend.https://t.co/338tIxAgnO pic.twitter.com/HxpfbYlPzb — 🌎 Kev_Almighty 🌎 (@BigYash_609) August 22, 2023