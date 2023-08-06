Saturday, August 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may have met his match in President William Ruto and is likely not to get what he wants in the anticipated talks.

This is after Ruto ruled out any handshake with Raila, noting that he will not give in to negotiations leading to handshake and power sharing in his government.

In a direct attack on Raila, Ruto stated that the only discussion he is ready for with Azimio is uniting the nation and working for Kenyans.

Addressing a rally in Kennol, Murang’a County, Ruto accused Mr. Odinga of what he termed as his predecessors surrendering to his demands.

The President made the remarks ahead of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio talks, aimed at calming down the rising political temperatures in the country.

Ruto insisted he would not allow any form of protest by the Azimio side, led by Odinga.

“Kenya is a democratic, peaceful nation that follows the rule of law.

“No one is allowed to cause fights or destroy people’s property or businesses. I repeat here in Kennol, Murang’a, we have said demos causing losses in Kenya won’t be allowed.

“I acted wise by telling these people to stop the chaos.

“Did we put them to a standstill or not? No riots will be allowed in Kenya.

“I will be hard on them,” the President affirmed.

Ruto branded Mr Odinga as a leader who has been riding on his predecessor’s mercies, stating that the Kenya Kwanza government will not condone him.

The President referred to Mzee Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki regimes, who are now deceased as well as his immediate predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

“He (Raila Odinga) caused chaos during Moi’s era, then he was given something, Kibaki the same – a coalition government was formed. During Uhuru’s, a handshake.

“We are telling him, for us there won’t be power sharing nor a handshake,” he explained.

According to Ruto, the only conversation he wants is taking forth the country through development agendas and not creating jobs for politicians with personal interests.

