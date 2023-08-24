MIKE SONKO and RAILA ODINGA

Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has revealed how Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga betrayed him.

Speaking in Mwala Constituency on Tuesday during the burial of area MP Vincent Musyoka’s mother, Sonko revealed that Raila asked him to appoint his sister to head the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) and his cousin to chair Mbagathi Hospital, which he did.

Sonko further said he dug boreholes in Raila and his daughter Rosemary’s private residences when he came calling.

However, the former county chief was livid that when the time came, the ODM leader sided with retired president Uhuru Kenyatta in pushing him out of office.

“These are ungrateful people.

“This honorable Raila Amollo Odinga, I remember when I was governor, I appointed his sister as the chairman of Nairobi Water, I appointed his cousin as the chairperson of Mbagathi Hospital, I gave positions to his people as chief officers, he even asked me to dig a borehole at his house and for his daughter Rosemary, I did it, but in the end, they joined hands with Uhuru Kenyatta and ousted me.

“So these are people who lack gratitude,” Sonko said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST