Monday, August 7, 2023 – Former US Vice President, Mike Pence has condemned former President Donald Trump after his former running mate was indicted on charges related to trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement.

Last night, Special Counsel Jack Smith announced four latest criminal charges against Donald Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and obstruct the electoral count. Trump faces a maximum of 55 years in prison on the latest indictment.

Trump now must appear before U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, on Thursday in Washington, D.C. According to the 45-page indictment, there are six unnamed alleged co-conspirators.

Pence insists that the investigative saga against Trump is a distraction from issues afflicting millions across the United States.

‘As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter,’ Pence wrote in his five-party tweet.