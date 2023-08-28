Monday, August 28, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has revealed whether he will support lawyer PLO Lumumba’s move to collect 1 million signatures to kickstart the process of amending the 2010 constitution.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Lumumba said there are certain aspects of the constitution that need to be re-examined.

“We are here to make known to Kenyans that we ought to engage in a conversation to commence a popular initiative to have our constitution amended,” PLO said.

He was accompanied by environmentalist Kalua Green among others.

“We need to relook the issue of representation once again.

“We are also saying that the legislative architecture needs to be re-examined.

“There are those who believe also that the executive needs to be examined,” PLO said.

He added that the country’s devolution also needs to be examined.

“We believe there are things that have undermined devolution.

“We cannot quarrel with devolution, we only need to make it better,” he said.

But reacting to Lumumba’s announcement, Miguna said he will oppose the move since the 2010 constitution wants to be implemented before anyone dreams of mutilating it.

“I will oppose this retrogressive move even if I do so alone.

“The Constitution of Kenya 2010 should be fully implemented before anyone dreams of mutilating it.

“This will be the Waterloo for constitutional renegades. We promise,” Miguna stated.

