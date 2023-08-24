Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has commended the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after they summoned former Kakamega County governor Wycliffe Oparanya over allegations of corruption.

Oparanya and his two wives were questioned over alleged misappropriation of funds amounting to Sh1.4 billion.

According to Miguna, the anti-graft body should now present concrete evidence against the former governor.

He added that they should also repossess everything that will be proven to be embezzled.

“A good start, ⁦EACC Kenya⁩.

“Present iron-clad evidence.

“Repossess all the looted wealth from Oparanya,” Miguna said.

EACC said they summoned the former Kakamega governor to answer to queries regarding Sh1.4 billion suspected to have been embezzled during his era as Governor.

“The former governor was this morning brought to EACC Headquarters to clarify several issues and record a statement on the ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

The commission further noted that the county’s investigation is part of numerous high-impact probes into the loss of public funds.

