Friday, August 25, 2023 – Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has blasted Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, for admitting that cartels have taken over the issuance of passports at Nyayo House.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Relations committee on Thursday, Kindiki said cartels have taken over control of Nyayo House and are delaying and sabotaging the efficient printing of passports.

Kindiki said he will not hesitate to crack the whip on those behind the current mess at Nyayo House.

However, reacting to Kindiki’s admission, Miguna said the processing of passports is in Kindiki’s office and he shouldn’t blame the cartels.

The ‘General’ said Kindiki should resign since he is demonstrating that he has failed in his job.

“The CS for Interior who is DIRECTLY in charge of the Immigration Department which issues passports, has publicly blamed un-named cartels as being responsible for “hijacking” the supply of passports.

“Doesn’t that constitute tendering his RESIGNATION for dereliction of duty?” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

Kindiki’s sentiment elicited instant reactions online with some netizens agreeing with Miguna that the CS should just resign because he has failed to deliver on this crucial docket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST