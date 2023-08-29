Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said he will oppose any attempt by President William Ruto to amend the constitution.

In a social media post on Monday evening, Miguna said Ruto is on record campaigning against any amendment to the constitution and it will be a big betrayal to Kenyans if he goes ahead and amends the constitution.

Miguna said during his presidential campaigns last year, Ruto opposed any attempt to change the constitution through the infamous Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and it would be bad if he came up with a plan to amend the constitution.

“Just one year after the 2022 general elections, with uchumi still in tatters, with the Shilling nearly worthless as against the US Dollar, and the cost of living in the stratosphere, we cannot support another wrong-headed, politically divisive, and costly constitutional change initiative.

“Attempting BBI 2 would be a betrayal of the people.

“We say a firm no,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST