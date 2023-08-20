Sunday, August 20, 2023 – The names of the top three nominees for the 2022/23 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award have been revealed.

Manchester City stars, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and and former PSG and now Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi are the three nominees for the 2022/23 Men’s Player of the Year Award.

“UEFA has announced the names of the top three nominees for the 2022/23 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award,” the statement reads.

According to UEFA, its technical study group made the shortlist based on the performance of players in the 2022/23 season.

Performances for both club and country were considered.

The group trimmed the nominees to three via the votes of a jury consisting of coaches of clubs that participated in the group stage of European club competitions last season.

National team coaches and selected journalists’ groups completed the jury.

The winner will be announced at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on Thursday, August 31.