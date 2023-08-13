Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Mercy Tarus, the fearless Kabarak University graduate, who confronted Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and Governor Johnathan Bii, over the Finland and Canada scholarship scam, has revealed he has turned down five job offers after her clip went viral.

She urged prospective employers and other Kenyans to assist her in championing the rights of Uasin Gishu’s parents and students rather than offer her jobs.

Speaking yesterday, Tarus, a teacher by profession and a hairdresser, revealed that she declined five job offers, excluding an offer by Narok Senator Ledama Olekina.

She explained that her priority was to ensure that the families who lost millions in the airlift scheme were compensated and also declined to divulge the details of the offers she received.

“When people don’t see from a larger perspective, it diminishes the importance of other people’s lives.

“It is not only my life at stake. If I go with the wave and there are other people who are being affected, then it means I will have joined the other side,” she disclosed.

Tarus also explained the controversy surrounding the job opportunity Narok Senator Ledama Olekina offered her, refuting claims she rejected it as reported widely.

Ledama, through his social media pages, invited the courageous youth to sit down with him and discuss how they can partner.

However, Tarus urged the Senator to pressure Mandago, who recorded a statement with the investigative authorities, to ensure parents were compensated before holding further conversations.

Ledama ignored the condition and instead called for Mandago’s apprehension.

Tarus, who had hoped to enroll in the Northern Lights College in Canada to pursue a two-year diploma course in Social Service, thus distanced herself from reports claiming that he turned down Ledama’s offer.

Among other leaders who reached out to her was Syntei Nchoe, Nominated MCA, who asked to meet the graduate during the incoming county’s Devolution Conference.

