Monday, August 28, 2023 – Actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her politician husband, Prince Okojie, are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today August 27.
Mercy shared new photos of them on her Instagram page and wrote;
“Cheers to an Awesome 12 years “
Of a Mutual Commitment To Love Without Condition Or Expiry Date.”
Happy Wedding Anniversary Babe… @princeodiokojie….My Quarelling/Gossip Partner that i can’t do without….@
