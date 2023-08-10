Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has said that she can’t be in the same with singer and ex-boyfriend, Tory Lanez, who was convicted months ago, of shooting her in the leg.

Stallion who was not in court on Monday, August 7, for Lanez’s sentencing, provided a statement that was read in court.

She said she struggled with showing up to court because she couldn’t bring herself to be anywhere near Tory Lanez after he was convicted of shooting her.

Asides from disclosing that she hasn’t had a moment of peace since the July 2020 shooting, she also accused the Canadian singer of making a mockery of her emotional trauma, treating it like a joke and refusing to take accountability.

Megan Thee Stallion stated that Lanez blames everyone but himself. She noted that he first tried to blame the system and is now blaming his childhood trauma. She said if he had ever shown contrition, she may have been able to heal her emotional wounds sooner.

Tory was expected to be sentenced Monday, but the hearing ran over time and will pick back up Tuesday, August 8. Prosecutors want the judge to sentence Tory Lanez to at least 13 years behind bars, but he’s seeking a shorter sentence.