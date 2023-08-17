Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Police have launched a manhunt for Nancy Indoverie Kizungu alias Mathe, a major bhang distributor in Nairobi.

Kizungu went into hiding after her counterpart Teresia Wanjiru was arrested on Tuesday, August 15.

Wanjiru allegedly works for Nancy, who is said to be the main bhang distributor with associates from Isebania, Busia, and Moyale where the products come from.

She has been a powerful influence that has seen her remain in business for years without any police interference.

She prefers to distribute the product in the slums and has employed people who act as watchmen and informants in case of a raid.

“Nancy is a powerful individual to the extent she can influence the transfer of police officers within Parklands, Central, Ngara, and Kamukunji Police Stations as well as influence the transfer of friendly and cooperative officers to desired stations.

She operates in Karuia slums within Ngara in Nairobi.

The area offers her with conducive operation base since she offers an incentive to unemployed youth who provide security and act as informants in case of any police presence,” a source revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.